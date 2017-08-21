Hateful, swastika-bearing flyers found in Alameda spark outrage

A flyer depicting a hateful image is seen alongside protesters in Alameda, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Alameda police are investigating flyers with swastikas and anti-Muslim rhetoric that were found Sunday morning. A diversity rally was held at the Islamic Center of Alameda Monday night in response.

RELATED: Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco

"I picked it up and I was just floored to see something like that in this neighborhood," said Neil Crawford, who spotted a flyer with a swastika and a woman wearing a hijab while walking down Sherman Street Sunday morning.

He threw it away. "Then about a couple of hours later -- about 3 o'clock, I was coming back home on this side of the street and found another one."

He showed his wife Lindsay and called police. "It was very unnerving," she said. "We knew immediately we had to stand up, report it."

Officials found the third flyer on the ground and another was discovered a few blocks away near the Islamic Center of Alameda.

"There's just no place in Alameda for any of this stuff," said city councilmember Jim Oddie.

RELATED: Jewish lawyers launch 'Adopt a Nazi' campaign ahead of SF right wing rally

Odie says the incident follows last week's vandalism at Temple Israel of Alameda. There have been swastikas drawn on dusty cars and one report of graffiti at a playground. He plans to address it all at the next city council meeting.

"One is some additional training so folks in the community can learn to identify potential hate crimes and report them quickly," Odie told ABC7 News.

Residents rallied together after learning about the flyer.

"Really disheartening. I have two brothers who are half Pakistani and Muslim. So it hits a little closer to home, so it's very upsetting," said Alameda resident Monica Martinez.

The Crawfords are calling on others to speak out too.

Alameda police questioned neighbors Sunday but have not returned our calls.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
racismhate crime investigationhate crimeinvestigationpolicepoliticsAlameda
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Protesters denounce racism, white nationalism in San Francisco
Top Stories
Good Samaritan picks up tab for firefighters' breakfast in Morgan Hill
Trump says US can't afford quick Afghanistan withdrawal
Caltrans to close Bay Bridge intermittently for demolition
Rapper Keak Da Sneak in stable condition after Richmond shooting
Distracted driving: Man on motorbike plunges into sinkhole
VIDEO: Watch 2017 total solar eclipse
Jewish lawyers launch 'Adopt-A-Nazi' campaign ahead of SF right-wing rally
Eclipse watchers gather in San Jose Park
Show More
Students watch eclipse at Richmond school
CA Electric grid sees drop during total solar eclipse
VIDEO: Uh-oh, you stared directly at the solar eclipse... now what?
VIDEOS: ABC7 at Bay Area eclipse watch parties
How Trump has divided his time between the White House and Trump properties
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos