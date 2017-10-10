NORTH BAY FIRES

Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa

A man at a Santa Rosa apartment complex went door-to-door Sunday night to helping evacuate residents impacted by fires in Napa and Sonoma counties.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A man at a Santa Rosa apartment complex went door-to-door Sunday night to help evacuate residents impacted by fires in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The Overlook at Fountain Grove is on Bicentennial Way, near Kaiser Hospital.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

"It just happened so quick, you know, that wind it was really like howling and it was just like you know, a dream," said Robert Gutierrez, maintenance manager

Because of power issues, some people were trapped inside their garages. Gutierrez manually pulled the doors open so they could get their cars out.

IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
