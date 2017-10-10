Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa

A man at a Santa Rosa apartment complex went door-to-door Sunday night to help evacuate residents impacted by fires in Napa and Sonoma counties.The Overlook at Fountain Grove is on Bicentennial Way, near Kaiser Hospital."It just happened so quick, you know, that wind it was really like howling and it was just like you know, a dream," said Robert Gutierrez, maintenance managerBecause of power issues, some people were trapped inside their garages. Gutierrez manually pulled the doors open so they could get their cars out.