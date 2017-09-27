TRAFFIC

I-80 reopens in Emeryville after standoff, deadly shooting

Interstate 80 reopened in Emeryville hours after police shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday after a chase and standoff which closed the freeway at the height of the morning commute. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Interstate 80 reopened in Emeryville hours after police shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday after a chase and standoff which closed the freeway at the height of the morning commute.

Fairfield Police say the man was a wanted homicide suspect. His black SUV was spotted on the freeway in Solano County this morning. Richmond police assisted in the pursuit when it reached their jurisdiction.

The CHP stopped the vehicle with spike strips before it entered the MacArthur Maze.

"They attempted a lengthy negotiation with the suspect who was reached by phone. He exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers who returned fire and hit the suspect several times, he died later at a local hospital, " said Fairfield Police Lt. Rob Lenke.

No police officers were injured.

Commuters caught in the freeway closure couldn't believe it.

"I heard the gunshots, I stayed in my car," said Mitch Skinner.

The CHP was able to turn most cars around.

I-80 Westbound in Emeryville reopen shortly after 5 p.m.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

