Traffic is stopped on I-80 in Emeryville after a police standoff. Here's a look from Sky7 of the backup.

A homicide suspect was shot and killed during a standoff with police on Interstate 80 in Emeryville after fleeing from Fairfield this morning.According to a news release put out jointly by Fairfield, Richmond and Emeryville police, detectives from Fairfield were trying to apprehend a homicide suspect around 8:40 a.m. but he failed to yield to the arrest and a pursuit ensued.The pursuit went onto westbound Highway 80, where Richmond police got involved when it entered their jurisdiction, Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said.California Highway Patrol officers also assisted and used a spike strip on the suspect vehicle near University Avenue.The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and came to a stop west of Powell Street, where Richmond police engaged in a standoff with the driver and CHP officers provided traffic control for public safety.Officers negotiated with the suspect until he opened fire at them. Officers returned fire and the suspect was struck, according to the news release from the three departments.The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.Police have also not yet specified what homicide was believed to be connected to the suspect.Emeryville police are handling the investigation into the case, which has prompted the closure of westbound Highway 80 from state Highway 4 to the Bay Bridge with no estimate yet for when the roadway will reopen.The eastbound lanes of Highway 80 were also closed in the area for about two hours but have since been reopened, according to the CHP.Drivers are advised to use alternate routes around the area and should expect delays.