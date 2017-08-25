OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Friday will be the final meeting of Alameda County's Urban Shield task force.
The task force will vote on whether to continue the county's participation in The Urban Shield Program.
The Stop Urban Shield Coalition says they plan to attend and speak out against the sheriff's plan to continue participation.
According to the Urban Shield website, the overarching goals of Urban Shield include striving for the capability to present a multi-layered training exercise to enhance the skills and abilities of regional first responders, as well as those responsible for coordinating and managing large scale events.
The meeting will be held in the Union City room, at the building on 12th St. in Oakland.