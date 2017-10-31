Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights

Officials say a runaway dump truck rammed nine mostly parked cars in Pacific Heights Tuesday afternoon. The incident resulted in minor injuries. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say a runaway dump truck rammed nine mostly parked cars in Pacific Heights Tuesday afternoon and the driver has not been located.

The incident may have resulted in three injuries, but there is no confirmation on specifics.

According to officials, an old tree may have been the stopping point for the vehicle, which caused significant damage to mostly parked cars along Divisadero Street.

San Francisco police are investigating the collision and have closed Divisadero Street between Vallejo and Broadway streets and encourage people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

