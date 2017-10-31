Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights

Runaway Dump truck rams into 9 mostly parked cars in Pacific Heights. Minor injuries. — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 31, 2017

If it wasn't for this old tree, police say the truck would have continued rolling all the way down Divisadero. pic.twitter.com/fPTl7SgmCJ — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) October 31, 2017

Officials say a runaway dump truck rammed nine mostly parked cars in Pacific Heights Tuesday afternoon and the driver has not been located.The incident may have resulted in three injuries, but there is no confirmation on specifics.According to officials, an old tree may have been the stopping point for the vehicle, which caused significant damage to mostly parked cars along Divisadero Street.San Francisco police are investigating the collision and have closed Divisadero Street between Vallejo and Broadway streets and encourage people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.