DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

California closer to ditching daylight saving time

EMBED </>More Videos

California is one step closer to ditching daylight saving time.

LOS ANGELES --
California is one step closer to ditching daylight saving time.

State lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would get rid of the 67-year-old tradition.

It now heads to the state Senate, where a similar effort died last year over concerns that a change could be bad for business.

RELATED: 5 facts about daylight saving time

Even if this legislation does make it past the Senate, any change would require federal approval.

Voters would then have the final say in the next general election.

Click here for more stories on daylight saving time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdaylight saving timevotingelectioncalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
What Really Matters: Should we Spring Forward and Fall Back?
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
5 facts about daylight saving time
Ferry Building clock didn't get Daylight Saving Time memo
More daylight saving time
NEWS
Parents outraged after talent show ends with drag performance
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
SFPD investigating homicide following altercation in Russian Hill
More News
Top Stories
SFPD investigating homicide following altercation in Russian Hill
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
Stockton firefighters raising money for new statue to honor fallen heroes
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane at LAX
Dad defends his choice to put his kid on a leash
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Curry defends wife's comments from 2016 NBA Finals
Show More
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Critics say Contra Costa Co. animal shelter overwhelmed
Menlo Park pastor accused of sexually assaulting members of his church
3 Santa Clara County Jail guards found guilty of second-degree murder
EXCLUSIVE: 2 more Napa students win appeals: Expulsions overturned
Warriors face off against rival Cavs in Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
More News
Top Video
SFPD investigating homicide following altercation in Russian Hill
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
Warriors' scorekeeper has held job for more than 5 decades
More Video