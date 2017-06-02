California closer to ditching daylight saving time

LOS ANGELES --California is one step closer to ditching daylight saving time.
State lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that would get rid of the 67-year-old tradition.
It now heads to the state Senate, where a similar effort died last year over concerns that a change could be bad for business.
Even if this legislation does make it past the Senate, any change would require federal approval.
Voters would then have the final say in the next general election.
