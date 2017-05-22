Defense calls first witness in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar trial

TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder investigation case
The first witness for the defense was Laura Torres, Garcia-Torres' mother. Defense attorney Brian Matthews asked questions about her move to San Martin from Mexico with her family, their living conditions and also the abuse she took at the hands of her husband, Genaro Garcia-Fernandez.
At one point, Torres started crying on the stand. Her husband is currently in prison for child molestation.
This testimony comes after the prosecution's witnesses took the stand last week. They included impact statements from the family and friends of Sierra.
The defense is also expected to call the mother of Garcia-Torres' two kids.
Judge hearing arguments on whether what happened to Antolin Garcia-Torrres mother before he was born is allowed. Jury is not in courtroom.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Jurors are on their way to the courtroom right now after judge rules on motion. #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres is using a Spanish language interpreter while on the stand. #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Defense now playing slide show to accompany Laura Torres's testimony showing birth order of kids. Now showing picture of family.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres, Antolin's mom, now testifying about the different homes they lived in San Martin when they moved to U.S. from Mexico.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura testifying there was no insulation in walls of home & was cold in the winter. Family slept in living room to be close to space heater.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres now testifying how much Antolin Garcia-Torres's father would drink. She said he was drinking all the time. #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres say Antolin's father was very aggressive, used harsh words and became a different person when he was drunk.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres is crying now explaining how her husband hit her. #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres says she did leave husband before Antolin was born because of the abuse. #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres says when she was pregnant with Antolin, her husband threatened to kill the whole family. #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017
Laura Torres's husband would tell them "You know that you are going to bed but you don't know if you are going to get up." #SierraLaMar— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2017