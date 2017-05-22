SIERRA LAMAR

Defense calls first witness in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar trial

Monday was the first day for the defense to bring up witnesses for Antolin Garcia-Torres as they try to convince the jury he should get life in prison and not the death penalty. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Monday was the first day for the defense to bring up witnesses for Antolin Garcia-Torres as they try to convince the jury he should get life in prison and not the death penalty after being convicted for the kidnapping and murder of Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar.

TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder investigation case

The first witness for the defense was Laura Torres, Garcia-Torres' mother. Defense attorney Brian Matthews asked questions about her move to San Martin from Mexico with her family, their living conditions and also the abuse she took at the hands of her husband, Genaro Garcia-Fernandez.

RELATED: Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements

At one point, Torres started crying on the stand. Her husband is currently in prison for child molestation.

This testimony comes after the prosecution's witnesses took the stand last week. They included impact statements from the family and friends of Sierra.

The defense is also expected to call the mother of Garcia-Torres' two kids.

FULL VIDEO: Sierra LaMar's mother speaks after giving victim impact statement
Marlene LaMar spoke to ABC7 News after giving her victim impact statement about her daughter, Sierra LaMar.

FULL VIDEO: Sierra LaMar's father speaks after giving victim impact statement
Steve LaMar spoke to ABC7 News after giving a victim impact statement about his daughter, Sierra LaMar.


Click here for full coverage on the Sierra LaMar case.

