ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Toney Chaplin discusses his tenure as interim SF police chief
Only ABC7 News had the chance to sit down with a man who's about to be out of a very high profile job. Toney Chaplin has filled in as San Francisco's chief of police for the last seven months. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Today, only ABC7 News had the chance to sit down with a man who's about to be out of a very high profile job. Toney Chaplin has filled in as San Francisco's chief of police for the last seven months, but he didn't get the job permanently. Bill Scott, from the LAPD, was named the new chief earlier this week.

Despite some speculation, Chaplin says he's going to stay on the force and support the new incoming chief when he assumes office next month.

"It's a really tough job. You go from incredible highs to incredible lows and back up again," said Chaplin.

EXCLUSIVE: SFPD Chief Bill Scott discusses department's future

It's been seven months since Chaplin was tapped by Mayor Ed Lee to be interim police chief; a 26 year veteran, a street cop who rose through the ranks. In his tenure as the top cop, Chaplin was instrumental in getting the use of force reform policy enacted. There have been no scandals under his watch. Tense situations have been diffused without using lethal force.

A long stalemate with an armed man barricaded in his Chinatown apartment ending without gunfire. Another man with a gun in July in the Tenderloin, another standoff without bloodshed. Again in July, police using less lethal force to take down a teen armed with a knife. Chaplin set the guidelines but he gives all the credit to the rank and file.

RELATED: Bill Scott named new San Francisco police chief

"De-escalation and creating time and distance and basically the sanctities of human life and they've done a wonderful job," said Chaplin.

Chaplin was thrust into the job when then Chief Greg Suhr suddenly retired after a series of controversial police shootings.

"It's been incredible. I've met a lot of people. I appreciate the support they've thrown behind me in these troubling times. And quite frankly, the department navigated through troubled waters thanks to the community partnering with us." said Chaplin.

FULL VIDEO: Mayor Ed Lee announcing Bill Scott as new SFPD Chief
Mayor Ed Lee introduced William Scott as San Francisco's new police chief.



Now that there's a new chief Bill Scott from the LAPD, Chaplin says he'll do everything to support him. But his immediate plans have nothing to do with his job.

Finally going to put a period of this thing and go back to living," said Chaplin.

