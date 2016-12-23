Interim SFPD Chief Toney Chaplin says he'll stay on the force and support the new chief in whatever position he assumes. pic.twitter.com/Tw0oCjJp3o — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) December 24, 2016

Today, only ABC7 News had the chance to sit down with a man who's about to be out of a very high profile job. Toney Chaplin has filled in as San Francisco's chief of police for the last seven months, but he didn't get the job permanently. Bill Scott, from the LAPD, was named the new chief earlier this week.Despite some speculation, Chaplin says he's going to stay on the force and support the new incoming chief when he assumes office next month."It's a really tough job. You go from incredible highs to incredible lows and back up again," said Chaplin.It's been seven months since Chaplin was tapped by Mayor Ed Lee to be interim police chief; a 26 year veteran, a street cop who rose through the ranks. In his tenure as the top cop, Chaplin was instrumental in getting the use of force reform policy enacted. There have been no scandals under his watch. Tense situations have been diffused without using lethal force.A long stalemate with an armed man barricaded in his Chinatown apartment ending without gunfire. Another man with a gun in July in the Tenderloin, another standoff without bloodshed. Again in July, police using less lethal force to take down a teen armed with a knife. Chaplin set the guidelines but he gives all the credit to the rank and file."De-escalation and creating time and distance and basically the sanctities of human life and they've done a wonderful job," said Chaplin.Chaplin was thrust into the job when then Chief Greg Suhr suddenly retired after a series of controversial police shootings."It's been incredible. I've met a lot of people. I appreciate the support they've thrown behind me in these troubling times. And quite frankly, the department navigated through troubled waters thanks to the community partnering with us." said Chaplin.Now that there's a new chief Bill Scott from the LAPD, Chaplin says he'll do everything to support him. But his immediate plans have nothing to do with his job.Finally going to put a period of this thing and go back to living," said Chaplin.