Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day ceremony

Hundreds gathered in Milpitas to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country Monday. (KGO-TV)

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds gathered in Milpitas to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country Monday.

Korean War veteran and Navy Cross recipient Denny Weisgerber reflected on his time in the service, and what that means today. "Too much of this is not being taught in schools and history is being lost. Without these people that we're honoring today. It wouldn't be possible for you and I to be talking," he said.
The names of Milpitas residents who lost their lives serving their country during times of war were read out loud. That was followed by the ringing of the bell and placing of the wreaths. It was a day of reflection and opportunity for gratitude even from those who served.

"You shouldn't be thanking me for my service because when I grew up it was a duty. You did. You grew up you went into the military. The people we really need to be thanking are the families of those who never came back," Ed Ackerman with the Milpitas Veterans Commission said.

