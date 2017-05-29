MEMORIAL DAY

FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area

A group of people honor fallen troops on Memorial Day, Monday May 30, 2016. (KGO-TV)

Several events are taking place around the Bay Area in honor of Memorial Day.

9:30 a.m. Vietnam veterans procession prior to a 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony. Starts at fire station 61, 480 N. Canal St., South San Francisco, and continues to the eternal flame sculpture at Orange Memorial Park, Orange Avenue and Tennis Drive, South San Francisco


9:45 a.m. Memorial Day parade. Starts at Lytton Square, Throckmorton and Miller Avenues, Mill
Valley

10 a.m. Walnut Creek Memorial Day program. Gazebo, Civic Park, 1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

10 a.m. The 46th Annual Avenue of the Flags Memorial Day ceremony. Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa

10 a.m. Memorial Day program presented by the Marin County United Veterans Council; includes a keynote address by Tom Tarantino, a Balkan and Middle Eastern conflict veteran who now works on public policy and veterans causes for Twitter. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael

10 a.m. Memorial Day remembrance event by the Saratoga Foothill Club. Madronia Cemetery, 14776 Oak St., Saratoga

10 a.m. Memorial Day concert by the San Jose Metropolitan Band. Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose

10:30 a.m. San Francisco's 149th memorial day commemoration, sponsored by the Presidio Trust. starts with a 10:30 a.m. grand march to the National Cemetery with veterans. Program is from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by a 21-gun salute. Speakers include Ret. Gen. Karl Eikenberry, former U.S.
ambassador to Afghanistan and Dana Gioia, poet laureate of California. Note: between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., a group of San Francisco Boy Scouts will place flags on the graves of U.S. soldiers buried at the Presidio National Cemetery. Presidio Officers' Club, 50 Moraga Ave., San Francisco

10:30 a.m. Danville Memorial Day ceremony; includes a keynote address by Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Maj. James Taylor, U.S. Army (ret.). Oak Hill Park, 3005 Stone Valley Road, Danville

10:30 a.m. Memorial Day parade and music festival. Starts at town hall and continues to Hillsborough North School, 545 Eucalyptus Ave., Hillsborough

11 a.m. Memorial Day tribute presented by the United Veterans Council of Santa Clara County. Boys and Girls Scouts will place some 3,600 flags on veterans' headstones. Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose
11 a.m. Memorial Day commemoration ceremony. Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette

11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony in Pleasanton. Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., Pleasanton

11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony aboard the USS Hornet Sea, Air
and Space Museum; includes a wreath casting ceremony into San Francisco bay to honor those service members who have lost their lives. 707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda

1 p.m. The 19th Annual Memorial Day service at Colma Cemetery. Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, 1370 El Camino Rea, Colma

3 p.m. Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Clara Veterans Memorial. Central Park, 909 Kiely Blvd., Santa Clara

Click here for more stories on Memorial Day.
