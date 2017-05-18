Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Shoreline Amphitheatre fire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --A worker is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre. The venue is currently hosting Google's annual I/O developers conference.
Aren Goldberg was working security just a few feet away when bright orange flames were seen shooting through the window of the stage right cafe at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. "I hear a loud explosion and then smoke and people start running out," he said.
The cafe was not open for business but Goldberg said there were about 20 people nearby. "The first thing I notice is the guy kind of stumbling out," he continued. "And one guy got really badly injured. The first thing is to get him to an ambulance or get him out and get everyone away."
RELATED: Several injured in small fire at Shoreline Ampitheatre
The Mountain View fire department got the 911 call from Shoreline just before 4 p.m.
"They were attempting to light the deep fat fryer and there was a flash fire," said Mountain View Fire Department spokesperson Lynn Brown.
He said the kitchen's fire suppression system put out the flames, but the damage was already done. Six people were hurt and three went to the hospital -- one with life-threatening injuries.
"Anytime you're dealing with fire it can happen," said Brown. "Even a relatively small fire."
Google tells ABC7 News that it has been in contact with three of the onsite staffers, and they're doing well with minor burns.