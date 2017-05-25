MINETA SAN JOSE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --The TSA is looking into accusations tech execs in the Bay Area got secret airport codes. The codes apparently gave some people access to a restricted part of Mineta San Jose International Airport.
The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the Transportation Security Administration is investigating whether Signature Flight Support gave tech executives secret gate codes that gave them access to a private hangar on airport property. Only certain individuals who have gone through security clearance are allowed access to certain restricted areas of the airport. Signature has a client base of wealthy business and tech executives who used their jets.
The company gave the Journal this statement saying:
"We can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation by the TSA which Signature Flight Support has and continues to cooperate fully with. We expect a resolution in the near term. Signature's top priority is the safety and security of all our over 200 global locations."
The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports airport officials don't believe there's any evidence that clients who had the secret gate code accessed any other part of the airport, but we won't know until the TSA concludes its investigation.