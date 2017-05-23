NEWS

Discovery Bay woman fatally shot at Richmond park identified

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Police said a Discovery Bay woman who was fatally shot last Thursday night at Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park in Richmond has been identified.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert at 960 S. 47th St. around 8:45 p.m.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital while police were still en route, and she later died of her wounds.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Alexandrea Sweitzer, according to the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Investigators believe that an argument at the park may have escalated, leading to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Detective C. Decious at (510) 621-1747.
