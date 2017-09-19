Off-duty CHP officer killed in motorcycle crash in San Martin

An off-duty CHP officer was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in San Martin this morning.The officer was on his way to work at the Gilroy Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility off Highway 101 in San Martin when the crash happened just before 6 a.m.The CHP says a Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on Monterey Road when it turned in front of the Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound. This was right in front of a gas station near San Martin Avenue.The motorcycle rider died at the scene, the CHP says he was a 44-year-old man from San Jose. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, but was very emotional after the crash.The name of the officer has not been released.