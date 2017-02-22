ANIMAL RESCUE

Animals impacted by San Jose flooding

From horses to kittens, we've seen animals big and small impacted by the San Jose flooding. The San Jose Animal Shelter normally receives around 20 animals a day. Right now they're getting 40 a day. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Employees at the San Jose Animal Shelter say they typically receive 20 animals a day. Since flooding began they've been receiving 40 animals a day. They are happy to help but say the timing couldn't be worse.

RESOURCES: San Jose evacuation centers and help info

The shelter is under construction and down approximately 36 spots. Late Wednesday afternoon someone dropped off a box of dogs. The four small dogs were huddled together keeping one another warm.
"We have certainly had a population of animals that we suspect have been displaced because of fences down, the weather impacting them," said Shelter Manager Staycee Dains.

"This little kitty was in the river," she said while walking into a room of cats.

She hopes someone will recognize the kitten's distinct eyes.

"She's a stray we don't know if she has an owner," said Dains.

Dains also pointed out several dogs that could be strays. Employees aren't sure because the dogs are not microchipped. Others have been making for happy reunions.

"Utter relief they're so relieved," explained Dains.

The shelter is also caring for dogs whose owners may need a few days to get back on their feet. They will board animals up to 10 days. The first 72 hours are free. Afterward, there is a 16 dollar a day boarding fee.

Larger animals like horses have also been impacted by flooding. San Jose Animal Services says it is monitoring the situation involving approximately 28 horses.

"At some point there is a risk because if they're not eating, they're not drinking enough water, because obviously the water is possibly contaminated. At some point you're going to worry about their health," said Captain Jay Terrado with San Jose Animal Services.

RELATED: Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters

The goal is to get the horses out safely without endangering them or the people rescuing them.

