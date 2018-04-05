SAN FRANCICO (KGO) --A Bay Area-wide manhunt is underway for someone who police say threatened to kill police officers and people in San Francisco. Police believe Dustin Hamilton is armed with a shotgun and revolver he stole from his parent's house in San Jose. The 44-year-old transient apparently made those threats in a note that he left behind at the scene of the crime.
There's a sense of disbelief among residents in the quiet Willow Glen neighborhood. Residents there say they're very shocked by the allegations.
"He's too good of a kid to do something like this, that's why I don't understand it," said San Jose resident Thomas Smith.
San Jose police are looking for Hamilton, who they say broke into his parents' home on Husted Avenue this week and stole several of their firearms while they were out of town.
Police issued a warning after discovering Wednesday night that Hamilton had written a note threatening to kill members of the public in San Francisco and law enforcement in general.
Be on the lookout for this man &call 911 if you see him. @SanJosePD says 44yo Dustin Hamilton stole firearms from a home & made threats to kill people in SF and law enforcement. Both agencies investigating #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cDtAyeEtcf— Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) April 5, 2018
"We've been working on it actively since last night, and we're warning the public and also asking them for their help," said Sgt. Enrique Garcia.
Police tell ABC7 News that Hamilton has two outstanding warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism.
Sources say Hamilton has been homeless for nearly a decade despite offers of help over the years from friends and family.
"Makes me nervous, especially with everything that's going on in the world today," said San Jose resident Michelle Mesita.
Neighbors expressed their shock & sadness after learning Dustin 'Dusty' Hamilton burglarized his parents' home - and stole several firearms. pic.twitter.com/VqB8pu2pLm— Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) April 5, 2018
Neighbors hope Hamilton turns himself in before anyone gets hurt.
"I just hope this brings him back around to where he's getting the help that he needs," said Smith.
At this point, police tell us Hamilton could be anywhere in the Bay Area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous can either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip here. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.