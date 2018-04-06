THREAT

Police arrest man accused of stealing guns, threatening to shoot people in San Francisco

This undated image shows Dustin Hamilton. Police in San Jose, Calif. announced on April 5, 2018 that the 44-year-old threatened to shoot people in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCICO (KGO) --
San Francisco police say a man has been taken into custody after he stole guns from his parents' home in San Jose and threatened to kill police officers.

Dustin Hamilton, 40, left a 20-page manifesto saying he hates SFPD, according to police.
RELATED: Police warn of man who threatened to shoot people in SF

Investigators say he stole guns from his parent's home in San Jose on Tuesday and threatened to kill police officers.

Hamilton named 501 Delancey Street as a target in his manifesto.
More News