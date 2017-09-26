UC BERKELEY

Four arrested at UC Berkeley protests over 'Patriot Prayer' appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

There were some tense moments in Berkeley Tuesday and at least four arrests when right-wing leader Joey Gibson showed up on the Cal campus. Three people are facing charges. (@berkeleypolice/Twitter)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
There were some tense moments in Berkeley Tuesday and at least four arrests when right-wing leader Joey Gibson showed up on the Cal campus. Three people are facing charges.

RELATED: I-Team's Dan Noyes follows 'Patriot Prayer' events every step of the way

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson entered an "empathy tent" at Berkeley and was immediately confronted by counterprotesters.

"I'm asking you why you think they're doing what they're doing -- because they don't want to have a conversation," said one protester.

Gibson was surrounded by supporters, who claim they're not white supremacists. "It's just some rhetoric that's being pushed. There's no basis for what their claims are," said rally organizer Gabriel Silva.

VIDEO: Who is Patriot Prayer?
EMBED More News Videos

It's at the center of a potential firestorm around race, freedom of speech and politics. But what exactly is Patriot Prayer?


After a brief scuffle in front of campus -- Gibson and his entourage, including controversial right-wing figure Kyle Chapman, headed down Telegraph Avenue where counterprotest leader Yvette Felarca and others were arrested.

Gibson finally stopped at People's Park for a rally with his supporters.

"They terrorize people," said Refuse Fascism's Rafael Kadaris. "We have to stand up against this... not on our campuses. Not in our communities, and not in the White House. These fascists have to go."

For everyone involved, there were at least as many people from several different police agencies -- including Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda County Sheriffs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsUC Berkeleymilo yiannopoulosprotestfreedom of speechfirst amendmentrepublicansdemocratsPresident Donald TrumpBerkeleyUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Patriot Prayer leader, politicians weigh in on San Francisco rally
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
UC BERKELEY
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech Week
$10k available to Cal student groups to bring speakers to campus
Yiannopoulos appearance 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history
More UC Berkeley
POLITICS
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
Marc Anthony tells Trump to forget NFL, focus on PR
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
More Politics
Top Stories
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
SFPD officer stabbed at SFO
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
Marc Anthony tells Trump to forget NFL, focus on PR
Show More
School district retiree health benefits could cost Californians
First responder receives free car for Harvey actions
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
More News
Top Video
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
More Video