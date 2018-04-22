JAMES COMEY

Former FBI Director James Comey speaking in SF

The book, "A Higher Loyalty" by former FBI Director James Comey is displayed, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York. (Mark Lennihan)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Former FBI Director James Comey will speak at the Curran in San Francisco Monday night at a sold-out engagement highlighting his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."

The book details the events of Comey's service as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Among other things, Comey oversaw the FBI's investigation of a controversy involving then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's email. He was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Comey's speaking event begins at 7 p.m. at the Curran, 445 Geary St., and is sold out.

