Former FBI Director James Comey will speak at the Curran in San Francisco Monday night at a sold-out engagement highlighting his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."The book details the events of Comey's service as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Among other things, Comey oversaw the FBI's investigation of a controversy involving then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's email. He was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017.Comey's speaking event begins at 7 p.m. at the Curran, 445 Geary St., and is sold out.