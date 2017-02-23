U.S. & WORLD

Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates in San Francisco

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi criticized President Donald Trump and met with immigration advocates in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi sat down with people who represent and work with undocumented immigrants in the Bay Area to discuss concerns.

It was outside the meeting that Pelosi lashed out at President Trump's description of his efforts to deport undocumented immigrants as a "military operation".

"The President is a fear monger and is a notion monger. What he put out was a notion which was rolled back by General Kelly," said Pelosi.

RELATED:Santa Cruz Chief slams homaland security after immigration raids

The Head of Homeland Security, General John Kelly later said there would be no use of military force. Still, most republicans continue to support his actions.

"The polls indicate that a majority of Americans do not favor sanctuary cities and they favor stronger immigration enforcement," said Jason Clark, the Chair of the San Francisco Republican Party.

Two recent polls support what Clark said.

The Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley found that when asked if local authorities should be able to ignore federal requests to hold undocumented immigrants, more than 73-percent said "no" while nearly 27-percent said "yes".

A Golden gate poll sponsored by Stanford found that 41-percent of Californians polled supported President Trump's plan to end sanctuary cities, 36-percent were opposed and 22-percent were undecided.

RELATED:Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents

Despite that, Mayor Ed Lee says San Francisco's sanctuary city statutes work and encourage people to not be afraid.

"The fear is actually preventing people from doing those ordinary things and I think that will lead to a very unsafe city," said Mayor Lee.

Pelosi encouraged people here to reach out to friends living in Republican districts to contact their congressmen and women to demand an end to these deportation plans.
