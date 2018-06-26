Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp

Protesters march from Concord BART- oppose turning land into “detention camp” for migrants #abc7news pic.twitter.com/eWr2fxBFoD — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) June 27, 2018

A protest march happened in Concord, organized by those who oppose the plan to create an immigrant camp at the Concord Naval Weapons Station.The federal plan mentioned in a leaked document last Friday calls for 47,000 migrants to be housed at the Concord Naval Weapons station. Millions would be spent to construct a tent city there to house the immigrants as they wait for court hearings."I think the suggestion is madness," said Charlie Fresch of Walnut Creek.Congressman Mark DeSaulnier spoke out in a Facebook town hall meeting Tuesday, the Department of the Navy has led him to believe they will be providing more details soon."We don't know if they're asylum seekers or people cited for entering the country illegally so we don't have a lot of specifics," said DeSaulnier.Former California GOP Chair Tom Del Beccaro says there's no choice but to open more camps. He says it's impossible to stop everyone at the border and he says it's also impossible to let everyone in. "There's available space. It's subject to federal use so if they're going to be anywhere why not California, so those protesting can see that it's done properly."