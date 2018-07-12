LONDON BREED

San Francisco's new mayor tours growing homeless camp

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is seen touring a homeless encampment on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed took her fight to clean up homeless encampments to the streets Tuesday, literally.

She was on the front line of homelessness, walking through an encampment in the shadows of a freeway extension.

Homeless outreach workers helped relocate some 14 people who call it home.

There were more just the day before.

"We moved about a dozen people last night from this location into Navigation Centers." Jeff Kositsky, Director of the Department of Homelessness said.

The mayor told those still here that they would receive services at those centers.

"We want you to stick with it so we can get you into something permanent," Breed said.

Mark Johnson, who's lived on the streets for some 13 years, says he's grateful the mayor cares. "That really gives me hope and lets me know there are still some people out there who care about homeless and things that we're going through," he said.

Mayor Breed brought police and other department heads with her.

Public Works crews cleaned up the trash. Health department workers provided counseling.

RELATED: Growing number of Bay Area residents have had it with housing prices

"Our goal is to help people one at a time. Every situation is different," said Mayor Breed.

She also met with residents of an apartment building next to the encampment.

Tom Battipaglia lives in one of the units. "I'm tired of finding garbage, trash and needles around the place," he said.

They said they've had enough of the homeless, and enough of the city's promises to shut down this camp.

"They come. They get rid of them, and they come right back. So I'm really glad to see the Mayor today. Hopefully this will stop," said Cheryl Lynch, another resident."

At the end of her tour, the mayor summed up her morning this way. "I smell enough. I see enough. Clean it up!"

For more on San Francisco Mayor London Breed, visit this page.
