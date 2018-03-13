CANNABIS WATCH

Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases

This split image shows an undated file photo of cannabis next to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Sacramento, Calif. (Shutterstock/AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON --
Federal prosecutors won't take on small-time marijuana cases, despite the Justice Department's decision to lift an Obama-era policy that discouraged U.S. authorities from cracking down on the cannabis trade in states where the drug is legal, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saturday.

Federal law enforcement lacks the resources to take on "routine cases" and will continue to focus on drug gangs and larger conspiracies, Sessions said.

RELATED: Thousands of SF marijuana convictions to be thrown out

The comments come after the Trump administration in January threw the burgeoning marijuana legalization movement into uncertainty by reversing the largely hands-off approach that prevailed during the Obama administration, saying federal prosecutors should instead handle marijuana cases however they see fit.

The Obama-era policy allowed the pot trade to flourish, with eight states legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

The reversal added to confusion about whether it's OK to grow, buy or use marijuana in states where pot is legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it. And it caused concern that prosecutors would feel empowered to jail individuals for marijuana possession.

"I am not going to tell Colorado or California or someone else that possession of marijuana is legal under United States law," Sessions said, answering student questions after a speech at Georgetown's law school. But, he added, federal prosecutors "haven't been working small marijuana cases before, they are not going to be working them now."

RELATED: Study shows San Francisco teens don't smoke pot

Of particular interest are problems that federal authorities have tried for years to tackle, like illegal marijuana-growing operations on national parklands and gangs that peddle pot along with more harmful drugs. Some law enforcement officials in legal-cannabis states argue the legal trade has caused unintended problems like black-market marijuana growing and dealing by people who don't even try to conform to the legal framework.

It remains to be seen whether prosecutors will seek to punish state-sanctioned pot businesses. Some have indicated they have no plans to do so.

"Those are the kinds of things each one of those U.S. attorneys will decide how to handle," Sessions said.

Click here for more stories related to cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmarijuanacannabis watchjeff sessionsarrestillegal drugsdrugsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Thousands of SF marijuana convictions to be thrown out
Study shows most SF teens don't smoke pot
CANNABIS WATCH
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
California Bureau of Cannabis Control crafting rules for pot businesses
Thousands gather in San Jose for cannabis business summit
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
Outside Lands festival to have area dedicated to cannabis
More cannabis watch
POLITICS
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News