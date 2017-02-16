PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Students, businesses take part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest across Bay Area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Many businesses are closed and students are absent from school Thursday as people take part in a protest called "A Day Without Immigrants." (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Many businesses are closed and students are absent from school Thursday as people take part in a protest called "A Day Without Immigrants."

Demonstrators gathered at city hall in San Francisco to make the argument that the United States needs immigrants.

The largest school district in Santa Clara County received a lot of calls from parents saying their student was going to be absent. "We do have a lot of immigrant students in the district. We don't have a number because we don't track immigration status amongst our families and students, which is one way we protect them," Peter Allen told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Citizenship applications surge after President Trump takes office

Students and workers across the country are taking part in the protests, hoping to show how critical they believe immigrants are to the country's economy and way of life.

But, officials with San Jose Unified are encouraging parents to send their kids to class. "As far as we're concerned it's our job to educate them and they're not in class, so it's an unexcused absence," Allen said.

RELATED: SF resident from Syria reacts to Trump travel ban

Many Bay Area stores and restaurants are staying closed in support of the movement. All five of Gazzali's Supermarkets in Oakland are shut down for the first time ever, and all 10 Chavez Supermarkets were closed as well.

"I hope that by everybody staying home it gets to his attention that it's not a good thing to do, because without immigrants this country would be nothing," Mountain View resident Doris Lopez said.

Some workers weren't happy with the closures no matter how they felt about immigration issues. "One less paycheck for my family," Chavez Supermarket stockroom worker Eli Jaramillo said. He showed up to work at 7 a.m. Thursday to find the doors closed.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and video on President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsprotestdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformrestaurantbusinessstore closingshoppingretail
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Citizenship applications surge after President Trump takes office
Trump slams intel officials, media over Flynn and Russia
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Trump slams intel officials, media over Flynn and Russia
More Politics
Top Stories
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in SoMa
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
Show More
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble
More News
Top Video
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
More Video