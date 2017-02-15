  • BREAKING NEWS Unstable 2,000 pound concrete slab prompts evacuations in SF -- WATCH LIVE
IMMIGRATION

Immigration lawyers see surge in citizenship applications since President Trump took office

EMBED </>More News Videos

There has been a surge in the number of immigrants applying for citizenship since Donald Trump became President, according to lawyers who specialize in immigration. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
There has been a surge in the number of immigrants applying for citizenship since Donald Trump became President, according to lawyers who specialize in immigration.

San Jose Mineta International Airport held workshops for prospective citizens Wednesday. It was the beginning of a new partnership among San Jose, the airport and the National Immigration Forum.

The program will help immigrant airport workers and their families become U.S. citizens, and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says now is the time. "This is the greatest bulwark we have against any political arrows that may be slumg from Washington."

About a dozen workers showed up for the workshop. One of them was maintenance worker Jorge Cortes, who has had a green card for eight years. "I want to make sure if I go travel, I'm able to come back. You've been seeing stories in the news. I just want to make sure I'm OK," Cortes said.

Immigration attorney Gabriel Jack says Cortes isn't alone. "Since the day of the elections I'd say we had been getting a surge of calls from people who have been permanent residents often for numerous years."

Then, President Trump issued a 90-day Executive Order barring people in seven countries from entering the U.S. It resulted in chaos at SFO and other airports, where some non-U.S. citizens, including those with green cards were detained.

"Since the travel ban, it's spiked even more and there have been more citizenship applications than I have ever done in my entire career," Jack said. He's been receiving two to three calls a day - the same number he would get in a normal month.

He used to tell his clients they were safe with a green card, but no longer feels comfortable saying that.

Click here for more stories about President Trump.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reformcitizenshipPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION
Mexican government warns those in US to 'have papers in order'
Church banner welcoming immigrants, refugees vandalized
Trump says travel ban will prevail, promises to take action 'very rapidly'
White House to fight judge's immigration order that blocks travel ban
More immigration
NEWS
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
ND governor issues evacuation order for pipeline protest camp
SF officials say building secure, street closures continue
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
More News
Top Stories
SF officials say building secure, street closures continue
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
Some Oroville residents refuse to return home
SMART rail service safety agreement
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
Impact of Highway 17 lane closures growing
Show More
Homicide investigation underway after crash near SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Trump slams intel officials, media over Flynn and Russia
Evacuees return home to Oroville, more rain on the way
Trump asks Netanyahu to 'hold back' settlements
More News
Top Video
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
SF officials say building secure, street closures continue
Impact of Highway 17 lane closures growing
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
More Video