I-TEAM

Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Marc Greenberg, Golden Gate University Law Professor, tells the I-Team, "The fact that they've been aware of this for several years and it's only now coming to light in part through investigative journalism is a problem for them, I think."

Some buyers of new homes in Fremont didn't know the builder had unearthed Ohlone Indian skeletons there, until the ABC7 I-Team told them. And now, the developer of that $20 million project is offering to take some drastic actions.

Dan Noyes and the I-Team are putting the pieces together about what the builder knew, when they knew it, and what they told the buyers.

Van Daele Homes of Southern California is finishing off seventeen homes on just two acres in Fremont, with "elegant floor plans", "close proximity to silicon valley", priced at 1.2 million.

The I-Team has now confirmed with the California Native American Heritage Commission that construction crews first found Ohlone Indian remains at that site more than two years ago, and eventually unearthed 32 skeletons, some carbon-dated to 650 years ago.

Shawn Harris, Native American Monitor, told us, "All throughout this whole site, we found a good number of bodies. It looked like a very old skeleton."

Van Daele followed state rules and hired a team of monitors to ensure the remains are handled properly. Shawn Harris did the job for two months. Ohlone Indian Ramona Garibay and her mother, Ruth Orta, were in charge.

Dan Noyes questioned them at the construction site, "Mona, I'd really like to know what's going on."

Ruth Orta: "Well, we'd like to know how you found out."

Ramona Garibay: "Come on, mother."

Ramona didn't want to talk, even though the builder referred me to the I-Team.

Tim Fisher, Van Daele Senior Project Manager: "I'm happy to address your questions and thanks very much."

Dan Noyes: "Have they found-- was it 32 skeletons?"

Fisher: "I'm happy to allow Ramona to address any questions."
Noyes: "Okay, but you just said that you're happy to address my questions, then you don't answer the question."

Fisher: "That's how I would like to allow her to address your questions."

Noyes:"Why would the developer be so concerned about keeping this quiet?"

Andy Galvan, Ohlone Indian: "Okay, well, sales."

Andy Galvan is director of the Mission Dolores Museum in San Francisco. He also works as a monitor for Indian remains at different construction sites.

Galvan: "You don't want vandalism during construction and you don't want protestors there."

Noyes: "Protesters?"

Galvan: "Protestors saying what a horrible thing, this developer is destroying our ancestors by digging them up."

Van Daele kept it quiet from the public, but also from people buying the homes.

"It was very hush-hush on finding the body at all,? Shawn Harris told Dan Noyes. ?I'd ask, 'Are the owners of these houses being told about it?' And they said, 'Well, it'll probably be a small line on the bottom of the contract.'"

Several buyers tell the I-Team the disclosure form simply listed "artifacts" found at the site. Most buyers thought that meant pottery or arrowheads, not skeletons.

Liaza Tin-Paw, Homebuyer

Dan Noyes met homebuyer, Liaza Tin-Paw

Noyes: "That's news to you, huh?"

Liaza Tin-Paw: "Yes, I never heard."

Noyes: "You didn't know?"

Tin-Paw: "No."

Just days after the I-Team report last month breaking news of the Indian skeletons, Van Daele sent this letter to home-buyers finally acknowledging "artifacts and human and animal bones were found in the soils beneath the community".

The company also confirmed what the I-Team reported, that the remains will be stored in a vault, the big white box, under a foot of asphalt at the end of a street -- just outside the living rooms of two homes.

And, the builder offered, "Should you wish to terminate the purchase of your home ... Van Daele will return all of your deposits."

"They had an obligation as soon as they found this out to start making this kind of a disclosure," says Golden Gate University Law Professor Marc Greenberg.

Greenberg tells the I-Team the disclosure now is "better late than never" -- that buyers had a right to know about the Indian remains from the start, not just because of the possible impact on property value.

He says, "For example, let's say you want to-- we bought the property, want to put a swimming pool in the back and doing so might disrupt a grave, you need to know that in advance."

The company refused to be interviewed for this report, as did many of the buyers. They tell Dan Noyes they are consulting with attorneys and weighing their options.

Click here to read the letter sent to homeowners from the developer.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video from the ABC7 News I-Team.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatehomehousingdevelopmentreal estate developmentI-TeaminvestigationFremont
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
U.S. Court of Appeals bans foie gras, force feeding ducks
EXCLUSIVE: Laci Peterson's mom talks moment she doubted son-in-law
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
More I-Team
REAL ESTATE
Fremont leaders invest in adding affordable housing
Bay Area home sales continue to soar as fall approaches
Redwood City mobile home residents at risk of losing homes after rent increases
San Jose residents asked for input on land development
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Corona
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day
Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem
Alameda high school students take a knee for National Anthem
CHP looking for toll booth robbers who hit Bay Area bridges
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech Week
Show More
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
SF Supervisor blames Uber, Lyft for increased gridlock
Impeach President Trump billboard spotted near Bay Bridge
Fremont leaders invest in adding affordable housing
Everything you need to know about Trump's NFL spat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
More Photos