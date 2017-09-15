San Jose residents reminded to prepare after swarm of earthquakes

EMBED </>More Videos

Preparedness is on top of mind for many San Jose residents after a swarm of quakes hit the area on Thursday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Customers outside the Berryessa branch of the U.S. Postal Service in San Jose have been so rattled by Thursday's string of five 3.3 or less magnitude earthquakes in the Eastern Foothills that they're reminding themselves to get prepared with emergency supplies if there's a major temblor.

RELATED: Bay Area Quake Tracker



That was uppermost in the minds of each person ABC7 News interviewed Friday morning. Some said they have a limited supply of food and water, but they will take stock of other necessities over the weekend.


Seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey office in Menlo Park told ABC7 News that it's inevitable that the Bay Area will experience a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake in the Bay Area in the next 30 years. The chance is calculated at 72 percent.

VIDEO: South Bay residents reminded to get ready for a big quake
EMBED More News Videos

In light of the recent swarm of earthquakes San Jose has had since Thursday, residents are working on getting prepared in case a strong quake should hit the area.



San Jose residents and business owners reported no damage and no objects falling from shelves as the ground shook at 10:32 a.m., 12:31 p.m., 6:17 p.m., 9:59 p.m., and 11:19 p.m. However, at Olivera Egg Ranch on Sierra Road in San Jose, a clerk said she saw the milk sloshing inside the refrigerated case during the 6:17 p.m. event. No eggs were broken in the retail store or in the processing plant next door.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

U.S.G.S. scientists say there's no such thing as earthquake weather. Some residents were pointing at the recent warm and humid weather. The experts are also not calling the swarm of San Jose earthquakes foreshocks of a larger event. It is only after a larger earthquake that they might go back to study if small-magnitude quakes were precursors.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakeprepare norcalUSGSSan JoseAlum Rock
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Top Stories
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
Animals from Florida to be greeted by Warriors players
EXCLUSIVE: Laci Peterson's mom talks moment she doubted son-in-law
Video shows woman walking hallway before discovered in hotel freezer
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Classical concert tickets, Free music download
Berkeley High students stage massive walkout over DACA
New film documents Oakland police efforts to rebuild
Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont
Show More
Trump parody 'Chicken Don' makes appearances around country
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
BART beefs up security after London subway explosion
ISIS claims London attack as UK raises threat level to 'critical'
More News
Top Video
Animals from Florida to be greeted by Warriors players
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
BART beefs up security after London subway explosion
Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont
More Video