SFPD releases surveillance video, photos of car in pedicab hit-and-run

San Francisco police are releasing photos and video of the car they believe was involved in a hit and run that critically injured a pedicab driver. It happened at the Embarcadero and Sansome close to Pier 29. (Photo by San Francisco police)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are releasing photos and video of the car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedicab driver Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Embarcadero and Sansome Street, close to Pier 29.

The San Francisco Police Department says the driver of the gold or champagne colored Honda Civic swerving through traffic is responsible for a hit and run Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. that critically injured pedicab driver Kevin Manning.

"Really surprised... we haven't had anything like this happen in 35 years," said Mark Schwetz, who is Manning's friend and a pedicab driver.

Schwetz says Manning has been with the company for six years.

"Kevin is a great guy, we all know Kevin he's part of our community," said Schwetz.


An ABC7 surveillance camera captured additional video as the car turned on Green Street.

SFPD released pictures of the vehicle as well.

Police say the impact from the collision caused the pedicab to collide with a second pedicab. The driver of the second pedicab was not injured.

The passengers on the first pedicab, a 32-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter, and the passengers in the second pedicab, a 33-year-old man and his 8-year-old daughter, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The family was visiting from Canada. Police say they've been released from the hospital.

A hospital spokesperson says the pedicab driver remains in critical condition.

"Most motorists are pretty accommodating to us, they give us plenty of room and right of way," said Schwetz.

"We really hope we catch this person we hope someone will come forward and be able to identify who was at fault here," he continued.

Manning, who has a head injury, was not wearing a helmet. Off camera, several pedicab drivers said while they have the option of wearing one, they don't because it could hurt business if passengers thought they need one, too.

