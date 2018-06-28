Police continue search for suspect accused of injuring San Francisco pedicab driver in crash

Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash along Embarcadero in San Francisco that left several people hurt, including a pedicab driver who is hospitalized in critical condition. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash along Embarcadero in San Francisco that left several people hurt, including a pedicab driver who is hospitalized in critical condition.

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan last seen driving towards the Bay Bridge.

Police say the suspect car hit the pedicab on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Then, a second pedicab hit the first cab after the crash. A family of four was riding in those two cabs. The mother is in serious condition at San Francisco General Hospital. Her husband is OK and their two children have non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are now reviewing surveillance video.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call San Francisco police.
