SOCIETY

Bay Area couple pokes fun at constant views of massive Salesforce Tower

EMBED </>More Videos

The Salesforce Tower looms over the San Francisco skyline as seen from Folsom and Fremont Streets. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wherever she went, Nikki Melet can't avoid it.

RELATED: Salesforce Tower through the years, by the numbers

"I was dropping my daughter off at school and I saw the tower. I was driving down the street and I saw the tower. I'm like, this is crazy, you can see the tip from everywhere," said Melet, who was standing on Bush and Divisadero Streets, still within plain sight of the Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco.

So she and her husband, Stone Melet, set up a website for people to send in pictures of the Salesforce Tower from wherever they may be. They called it "Just The Tip SF," a suggestive name for a building that seems to pop out of many city views.

VIDEO: Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up San Francisco skyline
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News got an exclusive look inside the crown of Salesforce Tower when workers installed the tower's trademark LED light installation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyarchitecturesalesforceabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower
Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up SF skyline
Salesforce Tower: Through the years, by the numbers
SOCIETY
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
The 5 best spots to score vinyl records in Oakland
North Beach's Macchiarini Creative Design celebrates 60 years in business
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump criticizes California governor over use of water during wildfires
Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco
Show More
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
More News