Company creates "I Really Do Care" line in response to first lady's jacket

First lady Melania Trump's controversial jacket choice while visiting migrant children in Texas caught the attention of a feminist brand. (Wildfang via Instagram)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) --
From I really don't care, to I really do. First lady Melania Trump's controversial jacket choice while visiting migrant children in Texas caught the attention of a feminist brand.

Wildfang released a line of "I Really Care" merchandise. The Portland, Oregon based company shared photos on its Instagram account, saying "Hey Melania. WE REALLY DO CARE! That's why we made this jacket."

The "I Really Care" jacket was sold out as of Friday, but the company still offers other clothing items ranging from $40.00 to $98.00.

Wildfang says 100 percent of proceeds will support families at the border through a charity called the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). "That money is going to help reunite families, and provide advocacy for immigrants in need," said Wildfang employees in a statement.

The movement was sparked after the First Lady boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"


When asked what message the first lady's jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."

