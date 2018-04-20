CANNABIS WATCH

Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco

Smoke is billowing over San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on 4/20.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A massive crowd gathered in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to celebrate 4/20, with more people attending compared to last year since this is the first time recreational pot use is legal in California.

Last year, 15,000 people descended on Hippie Hill, which is now known as Robin Williams Meadow.

If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.



The gates opened at 9:30 a.m. Friday, 30 minutes late because staff members were still checking security around the fenced in area.

Organizers have 60 security officers at the event this year as opposed to 40 last year.

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



There is also more food, security and bathrooms than last year. Organizers tripled the amount of food by having 20 vendors instead of six.

ABC7 News met people at the park who said they are there to celebrate the fact that recreational pot is now legal. "We traveled 150 miles to be part of this event. It is the first legalization of marijuana. So, we thought we were too young for Woodstock and we have had this as a bucket list," Tammy Delong said.

Organizers have even stationed some bathrooms on Haight Street as they expect the crowd to spill out over there and to be in and out on this beautiful Friday.

Oaksterdam University, a cannabis college in Oakland, is organizing "Canna-Crawl". It kicks off tomorrow.


City officials say it neither condones nor sanctions this event, but works with a private sponsor to pay for the security and fencing it takes for this day.

At 4:20 p.m., thousands will converge on Golden Gate Park to light up.

