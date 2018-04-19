MAP: Where is weed legal?

Where is cannabis legal and how did we get here?It started in California in 1996. The Golden State was the first to legalize medical cannabis. It was followed in 1998 by Oregon, Alaska, and Washington.By 2012, medical cannabis was legal in Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Vermont, Montana, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Arizona, Delaware, and Connecticut.That same year, Colorado and Washington legalized recreational weed. The passage paved the way for legal recreational cannabis in other places including California. Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. also now allow recreational use.Medical cannabis is still legal in California and 17 other states as well. In fact, most states in the country now have some allowance for medical cannabis.There are, however, still where states where weed isn't legal on any level, Idaho, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska.