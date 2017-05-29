SOCIETY

Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7

We're celebrating a very special anniversary at ABC7. Reporter David Louie is celebrating 45 years working right here in the Bay Area at ABC7.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We're celebrating a very special anniversary at ABC7. Reporter David Louie is celebrating 45 years working right here in the Bay Area at ABC7.

It's no wonder that David can handle whatever the news throws at him. He started training when he was just five years old, appearing on a public affairs program in Ohio.

David joined ABC7 News in 1972, back when the program was called "Newsscene."

By the 1980s, live feeds allowed instant coverage.

Over the years, David has reported on many of the Bay Area's biggest stories including the kidnapping of Patty Hearst and the Loma Prieta earthquake.

Just after the 9-11 attacks, David did the first interview with San Jose's Norm Minetta, then the secretary of transportation.

David was one of the first Asian-American TV reporters in the Bay Area, and he's been on the air the longest, and traveled to Asia many times.

In 1986, he went to the Philippines during the People Power Revolution that ended with Ferdinand Marcos going into exile.

In 1979 David was one of the first American reporters allowed into China.

As Bay Area trade with the Pacific Rim took off, David became the ABC7 News business reporter, but he's not business all the time. Long before food channels, David was doing a feature called "Friday Feast."

Congratulations on all you have accomplished, David, and here's to many more years of fantastic reporting!
