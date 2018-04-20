CANNABIS WATCH

Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco (1 of 4)

VIDEO: Record 4/20 crowds expected in SF now that cannabis is legal

If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people are expected to light up in Golden Gate Park for 4/20 today. San Francisco has the world's oldest and largest celebration of cannabis, and this year's may be even bigger.

At 4:20 p.m., thousands will converge on Golden Gate Park to light up.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
EMBED More News Videos

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



Last year, 15,000 people descended on Hippie Hill, which is now known as Robin Williams Meadow.

This year's event will be the first time recreational pot use is legal in California.

Officials say they neither condone nor sanction the pot holiday, but know it's not going away.

VIDEO: Preps underway for Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'
EMBED More News Videos

Oaksterdam University, a cannabis college in Oakland, is organizing "Canna-Crawl". It kicks off tomorrow.



"Love it or hate it, the historic 4/20 festival is not going away," said Supervisor London Breed.

Authorities say they're working with a private sponsor to pay for fencing, security and park maintenance.

VIDEO: San Francisco's 2017 4/20 celebration runs smoothly with no arrests
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of city park and rec workers began the massive garbage pickup in Golden Gate Park following the popular 4/20 celebration Thursday.



Merchants partnered with the city last year to help with vendors, security and cleanup.

The partnership will continue this year with merchants raising $200,000 dollars for more porta potties, trash cans and security.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on cannabis.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanapot clubsmokingfestivalcannabis watchbusinessholidaySan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAP: Where is weed legal?
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
Thousands gather for 4/20 at SF's Golden Gate Park
San Francisco's 4/20 celebration runs smoothly with no arrests
PHOTOS: 15,000 people gather for 4/20 celebration in SF
CANNABIS WATCH
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Preps are underway for a Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
Save the Redwoods League president discusses SF Earth Day event
More Society
Top Stories
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
National School Walkout taking place on Columbine anniversary
MAP: Where is weed legal?
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
Fatal motorcycle accident blocks all SB Hwy 242 lanes in Concord
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Show More
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
Student shoots another in ankle at Florida school
A guide to student walkouts
SJSU students propose homeless encampment on campus
More News