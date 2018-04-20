Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3368186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.

HeadsUp: This afternoon #SFMuni routes near #GoldenGatePark, the 7, 7X, 33, 37, 43, & NX, will have reroutes. Other service routes in the area may see delays. For complete service details: https://t.co/WF6eBOE46U pic.twitter.com/NbYqpfZnVv — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 20, 2018

We know that #420Day is a day of celebration for some. We want to remind you that if you PUFF PUFF...PASS THE KEYS to a sober driver. If you’re planning on sparking designate a sober driver now or use a ride-share. @lyft is offering #420 discounts. Be smart. #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/CtRpRUo21Q — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) April 20, 2018

Drinking isn’t the only way you can get a DUI while driving. Do not get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. It could cost you more than just a ticket! #DriveSober #420day pic.twitter.com/SxYjqtWYnG — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) April 20, 2018

Thousands of people are expected to light up in Golden Gate Park for 4/20 today. San Francisco has the world's oldest and largest celebration of cannabis, and this year's may be even bigger.At 4:20 p.m., thousands will converge on Golden Gate Park to light up.Last year, 15,000 people descended on Hippie Hill, which is now known as Robin Williams Meadow.This year's event will be the first time recreational pot use is legal in California.Officials say they neither condone nor sanction the pot holiday, but know it's not going away."Love it or hate it, the historic 4/20 festival is not going away," said Supervisor London Breed.Authorities say they're working with a private sponsor to pay for fencing, security and park maintenance.Merchants partnered with the city last year to help with vendors, security and cleanup.The partnership will continue this year with merchants raising $200,000 dollars for more porta potties, trash cans and security.