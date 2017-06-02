OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went one-on-one with ABC News in an exclusive interview about his wife Ayesha's comments during the NBA Finals in 2016.
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Ayesha called the NBA "rigged" on Twitter after her husband was ejected from the Warrior's game 6 loss to Cleveland last year. She apologized saying she "didn't think about the ramifications," but her husband saying now, he encourages her to be outspoken.
RELATED: Warriors star Steph Curry appearing on GMA
"I encourage her to do her thing, to -- to always speak her mind. Like, never -- never, you know, muffle any of that," Curry told ABC News' T.J. Holmes in an interview on "Good Morning America." Adding that she should, "Never, never not speak her mind in any situation."
You can watch his entire interview Friday morning on Good Morning America on ABC7 beginning at 7 a.m.
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on The Golden State Warriors.