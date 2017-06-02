GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Steph Curry defends wife's comments from 2016 NBA Finals

FILE - Golden State Warriors Guard Steph Curry on Good Morning America. (ABC News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went one-on-one with ABC News in an exclusive interview about his wife Ayesha's comments during the NBA Finals in 2016.

Ayesha called the NBA "rigged" on Twitter after her husband was ejected from the Warrior's game 6 loss to Cleveland last year. She apologized saying she "didn't think about the ramifications," but her husband saying now, he encourages her to be outspoken.

"I encourage her to do her thing, to -- to always speak her mind. Like, never -- never, you know, muffle any of that," Curry told ABC News' T.J. Holmes in an interview on "Good Morning America." Adding that she should, "Never, never not speak her mind in any situation."


