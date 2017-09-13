LARRY BEIL: So, the Raiders could have had the Coliseum site after all

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that the team is ready to commit to a new stadium near Laney College -- but many obstacles remain.Officials are looking at breaking ground in 2021 and opening the new ballpark in 2023. Of course, a lot of other things have to happen before that, including permitting, environmental approval, and ballpark design.They also need to buy the land from the Peralta Community College District."They absolutely have to convince Peralta this is a land deal that Peralta wants to engage in," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.The Chancellor of Laney released a statement saying no decision, commitment, or deals have been made.I think A's fans have cautious optimism over this plan -- because after years of making zero progress on a new stadium, we finally have an actual plan and Dave Kaval, the new A's president, is the best thing to happen for that organization in a long time.So if Dave tells me he's done the research and this is the best site, I believe him.Having said that, under ideal circumstances, this park would not be ready for six years. There is so much that needs to be done -- infrastructure changes, moving the Peralta Campus and overcoming some community opposition, that there are many hurdles to overcome.But the fact that they finally have a plan that is well thought out is encouraging.And don't get me started on the fact that the coliseum site will be vacant and the whole thing could have been handed to the Raiders for their new stadium -- which of course, will be in Las Vegas.