OAKLAND ATHLETICS

LARRY BEIL: So, the Raiders could have had the Coliseum site after all

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that the team is ready to commit to a new stadium near Laney College -- but many obstacles remain. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that the team is ready to commit to a new stadium near Laney College -- but many obstacles remain.

RELATED: Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College

Officials are looking at breaking ground in 2021 and opening the new ballpark in 2023. Of course, a lot of other things have to happen before that, including permitting, environmental approval, and ballpark design.

They also need to buy the land from the Peralta Community College District.

"They absolutely have to convince Peralta this is a land deal that Peralta wants to engage in," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The Chancellor of Laney released a statement saying no decision, commitment, or deals have been made.

RELATED: A's choose site near Oakland's Lake Merritt for new Ballpark

I think A's fans have cautious optimism over this plan -- because after years of making zero progress on a new stadium, we finally have an actual plan and Dave Kaval, the new A's president, is the best thing to happen for that organization in a long time.

So if Dave tells me he's done the research and this is the best site, I believe him.

Having said that, under ideal circumstances, this park would not be ready for six years. There is so much that needs to be done -- infrastructure changes, moving the Peralta Campus and overcoming some community opposition, that there are many hurdles to overcome.

But the fact that they finally have a plan that is well thought out is encouraging.

And don't get me started on the fact that the coliseum site will be vacant and the whole thing could have been handed to the Raiders for their new stadium -- which of course, will be in Las Vegas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsMLBbusinessconstructionlinear videoOaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College
A's choose site near Oakland's Lake Merritt for new ballpark
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
A's choose site near Oakland's Lake Merritt for new ballpark
Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College
Fister looks to stay hot as Red Sox host A's
Betts has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs as Red Sox roll past Athletics 11-1
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
A's choose site near Oakland's Lake Merritt for new ballpark
Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College
Kevin Durant's Nike KD 10 Finals shoes reminder of the good and bad of 2016-17
Dodgers battle past Giants to snap 11-game slide, clinch playoff spot
More Sports
Top Stories
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
SF Supervisors: Rental cars must move signage according to new law
Cal plans extreme security ahead of Shapiro speech
Hundreds of Alameda residents warned to not use water
Fathers learn to relate to their children through CA R3 Academy classes
Biracial boy, 8, nearly hanged by teens, family says
Truck full of supplies sent to Hurricane Harvey victims thanks to USF student
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
PHOTOS: Ghost Ship Fire poem left on Lake Merritt columns
No decision made about Berkeley topless proposal
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against Ghost Ship tenant
San Jose State professor invests 26 years into Saturn research
Oakland A's announce plans to build new stadium near Laney College
More News
Top Video
SF Supervisors: Rental cars must move signage according to new law
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
Cal plans extreme security ahead of Shapiro speech
Fathers learn to relate to their children through CA R3 Academy classes
More Video