GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss at least 4 weeks due to injury

Warriors forward Kevin Durant walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who left last night's game in Washington in the first quarter due to a left knee injury underwent an MRI last night.

Doctors have determined that Durant suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) sprain and a tibial bone bruise. He will be out of action indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

There is no timetable for his return, but it has not been ruled out that he could play again before the end of the regular season.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAkevin durantOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Matt Barnes to sign with Warriors in wake of Kevin Durant injury
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
Warriors' Kevin Durant suffers hyperextended left knee
Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose game to Wizards 112-108
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Colin Kaepernick to opt out, become free agent
Matt Barnes to sign with Warriors in wake of Kevin Durant injury
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
Canucks send Jannik Hansen to Sharks for Nikolay Goldobin, pick
Warriors' Kevin Durant suffers hyperextended left knee
More Sports
Top Stories
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Trump pitches unity to Congress amid turbulent start to presidency
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Show More
Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
SF, Mexican lawmakers vow to protect undocumented community
SJ nightclub owner speaks out on stabbing death of beloved employee
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos