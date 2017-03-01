Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who left last night's game in Washington in the first quarter due to a left knee injury underwent an MRI last night.Doctors have determined that Durant suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) sprain and a tibial bone bruise. He will be out of action indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.There is no timetable for his return, but it has not been ruled out that he could play again before the end of the regular season.