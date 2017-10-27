  • LIVE VIDEO Sheriff's office update on criminal investigation into Bear Fire
NORTH BAY FIRES

Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire

On Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 officials in Santa Cruz, Calif. announced 54-year-old Marlon Dale Coy was arrested in connection with the Bear Fire. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz County sheriff's department has made an arrest in the Bear Fire. Sheriff's officials said. Officials say Marlon Dale Coy was arrested on multiple counts of arson. The case has now been sent to the district attorney's office.

Officials said the motive was that he allegedly had a dispute with someone lived on the property where the fire was set.

At this point he is the only suspect in the case, according to officials.

CAL FIRE says first responders immediately knew the fire was suspicious.

The Bear Fire is now fully contained. It burned just under 400 acres near the town of Boulder Creek.

