TRAFFIC

At least 4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

At least two people have been injured after two buses crashed at the intersection of Fremont and Folsom streets in San Francisco Wednesday morning (Twitter/Art Perrin)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least four people have been hospitalized after two buses crashed at the intersection of Fremont Street and Folsom in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

Police said an AC Transit bus traveling on Fremont crashed into several vehicles including another AC Transit bus. Several passengers had to be extracted from the bus, police said.


One of the bus drivers was injured in the crash. Police have not confirmed if the bus driver had a medical emergency in the collision.

The exit off the bridge will remain closed for several hours. Several street closures are impacting traffic in the area.



Police said no pedestrians were injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision has not been determined.

The conditions of the accident victims has not been released.

Click here to check out our real-time traffic maps.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficbus crashac transitSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
I-80 shut down in Emeryville after police chase, standoff
Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland
Bay Bridge toll collector hit by car in parking lot
SF Supervisor blames Uber, Lyft for increased gridlock
More Traffic
Top Stories
I-80 shut down in Emeryville after police chase, standoff
Dog on tracks triggers BART delays through Oakland
Firefighters put out fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Noyes shadows Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson at Berkeley rally
New report reveals Bay Area home prices won't roll back anytime soon
Taliban claims it targeted US defense chief's plane in attack on Kabul airport
Stranger saves 15-year-old's life after heart attack at restaurant
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Harvey
Show More
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
Twitter testing out doubling character limit to 280
Construction of border wall prototypes begins in San Diego
Levi's officials say more concerts will be canceled if curfew remains
Texas Roadhouse to donate profits to hurricane relief
More News
Top Video
I-80 shut down in Emeryville after police chase, standoff
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Firefighters put out fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills
New report reveals Bay Area home prices won't roll back anytime soon
More Video