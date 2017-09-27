At least 4 hospitalized after 2 buses crash in San Francisco

At least four people have been hospitalized after two buses crashed at the intersection of Fremont Street and Folsom in San Francisco Wednesday morning.Police said an AC Transit bus traveling on Fremont crashed into several vehicles including another AC Transit bus. Several passengers had to be extracted from the bus, police said.One of the bus drivers was injured in the crash. Police have not confirmed if the bus driver had a medical emergency in the collision.The exit off the bridge will remain closed for several hours. Several street closures are impacting traffic in the area.Police said no pedestrians were injured in the crash.The cause of the collision has not been determined.The conditions of the accident victims has not been released.