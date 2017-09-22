TRAFFIC

VTA holds workshop on San Jose BART extension plan

A rendering shows a single bore tunnel as part of the VTA BART Silicon Valley Phase II project. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
VTA, the lead agency in building the BART extension to San Jose, is holding a workshop Friday to give stakeholders and the public an opportunity to look at proposals for the nature of tunnels to be built underground in order to reach planned stations in downtown San Jose and at the Diridon Transit Center near the SAP Center.

Two types of tunnels are being considered -- a single bore in which tracks might be stacked above and below each other, and a twin bore in which the tracks might be built side-by-side 50 feet apart.

RELATED: San Jose gets Diridon station funding through High-Speed Rail agreement

This is all part of Phase II of the Silicon Valley extension, projected to cost $4.7 billion and carry 33,000 passengers on an average weekday. Four stations will be part of Phase II. Besides downtown and Diridon, the other two will be at Alum Rock and 28th Street in the City of Santa Clara.

The exact locations of the stations have not been finalized; however, board materials prepared for the workshop show the recommended downtown station along East Santa Clara Street.

The recommended Diridon station would be across from SAP Center, just south of West Santa Clara Street. Both locations would require major relocation of public and private utilities. Rerouting of public transit lines would also be necessary during construction.

The VTA board is expected to make key decisions about the project at its October 5 meeting to satisfy filing requirements leading to the release of federal funding.

Those attending the workshop are seeing visuals of proposed station designs that feature natural light.

The 10-mile Phase I extension is already under construction to extend BART from the new Warm Springs Station in Fremont south to a new Milpitas Station and a Berryessa Station in north San Jose.

David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at starting at 4 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficVTAreal estate developmenttransportationtrainsconstructioncaltrainSouth San Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SJ gets Diridon station funding through High-Speed Rail agreement
TRAFFIC
Report: Bay Area freeway congestion hits new record
3 dead, 15 hurt when MTA bus, charter bus collide in Queens
Caltrans implodes old Bay Bridge foundation
VIDEO: Fremont bus stop considered one of sorriest in America
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Sen. John McCain won't vote for GOP bill to repeal Obamacare
Apple stores release new iPhones
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from apartment complex fire
Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'
Trump calls story 'hoax' as Facebook releases Russian-linked ads to Congress
Show More
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Rams use big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Fan loses phone at Raiders game, Rickey Henderson returns it
Oakland synagogue members cover anti-Semitic graffiti with hopeful messages
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos