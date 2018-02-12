BART

Report: BART attendants to focus on station areas used as bathrooms

BART elevator sign in Pleasant Hill, Calif. on Monday, August 22, 2016. (KGO-TV)

BART is trying a new tactic to make your ride a little more pleasant.

The Chronicle reports that the transit agency will have attendants at the platform and street elevator at the Powell Street and Civic Center stations, solely to stop people from using the areas as bathrooms.

The 6-month pilot program is set to start this spring, and comes after rider complaints.

Click here for a look at the most stories and videos about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTmass transitcommutingSan FranciscoMillbraeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
More BART
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News