Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont

A Fremont BART station is not even open yet. No trains and no passengers, but it has plenty of staff. It's full time staffing with several employees, including two janitors, cleaning an empty station.According to the San Francisco Chronicle, BART has been staffing the Warm Springs station full time with eight workers, even though no trains will be running here for at least another two months.The Warm Springs extension project is a 5.4 mile BART extension south from the Fremont BART station. BART's website says only a small amount of relatively minor work remains to be completed. But why staff it with someone here every weekday from 4 a.m. to midnight and a little bit shorter hours on the weekends?The Chronicle quotes BART officials as saying the union contract allows employees to only sign up for station postings twice a year, in January and August and officials put the Warm Springs station on the August list thinking it might have opened before now.BART spokesperson Alicia Trost told the Chronicle "imagine if we were ready to open in November, but didn't have staff and had to wait until February to open. That would have been poor planning."BART's website still has no exact date for opening.