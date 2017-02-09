POLITICS

BART removing more seats from train cars

EMBED </>More News Videos

The BART board approved a plan to remove even more seats to make more room for standing passengers (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Thursday the BART board has approved a plan to remove even more seats to make more room for standing passengers.

BART will begin removing seven seats from 380 cars, that's nearly half of the fleet.


"This would allow more people to stand because, in a place where one person sits, three people can stand," said Rebecca Saltzman, the President of the BART board.

BART already removed seats from 60 of its cars as a part of a pilot program. In a survey, most riders say they like the modifications, but commuters with a longer travel time disagree.

RELATED: BART service restored in East Bay after fatality on tracks

"To ask them to stand in addition to the financial burdens places a burden on people with disabilities people who have worked long hours and just want to get home," said Joel Keller, a BART board member.

Ruyata McGlothin lives in Oakland and thinks the change is a good thin, he hopes this will make more room or passenger.

"It is over packed. I've had to wait for a second train, today I was late to work," said McGlothin.

But Yazmina Lopez travels all the way into the city from Pittsburg. "If we've had a long day the last thing you want to do is be standing and holding with everything you are holding, so seats would be more convenient," said Lopez.

RELATED: Person rescued alive on BART tracks in Hayward

BART will begin modifying roughly 10 cars per week. It should take about two years to complete.

The cost of the project is $1.5 million, all of which is being paid for by a federal grant.
Related Topics:
trafficBARTcarpassengercommutingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Monterey lawmaker wants plastic bottlecaps attached to bottles
Steph Curry responds to Under Armour CEO's comments about Donald Trump
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General despite strong opposition
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
More politics
TRAFFIC
Person rescued alive on BART tracks in Hayward
I-580 in Livermore reopen after massive pothole repair
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Number of potholes increase in the Bay Area
More Traffic
Top Stories
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Construction worker killed clearing mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains
Orinda home severely damaged by mudslide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Show More
Valentine's Day chocolate class tops weekend events in SF
Snow crab sandwich debuts at South Bay McDonald's
San Francisco 49ers introduce new head coach, GM
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Russian River expected to crest over flood stage
More News
Top Video
Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Weather forecast for Friday morning
Valentine's Day chocolate class tops weekend events in SF
San Francisco 49ers introduce new head coach, GM
More Video