BART removing more seats from train cars

BART board votes to begin removing more seats on cars to accommodate more people-380 cars in total over two years. pic.twitter.com/TnqRWRf5Q7 — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 9, 2017

On Thursday the BART board has approved a plan to remove even more seats to make more room for standing passengers.BART will begin removing seven seats from 380 cars, that's nearly half of the fleet."This would allow more people to stand because, in a place where one person sits, three people can stand," said Rebecca Saltzman, the President of the BART board.BART already removed seats from 60 of its cars as a part of a pilot program. In a survey, most riders say they like the modifications, but commuters with a longer travel time disagree."To ask them to stand in addition to the financial burdens places a burden on people with disabilities people who have worked long hours and just want to get home," said Joel Keller, a BART board member.Ruyata McGlothin lives in Oakland and thinks the change is a good thin, he hopes this will make more room or passenger."It is over packed. I've had to wait for a second train, today I was late to work," said McGlothin.But Yazmina Lopez travels all the way into the city from Pittsburg. "If we've had a long day the last thing you want to do is be standing and holding with everything you are holding, so seats would be more convenient," said Lopez.BART will begin modifying roughly 10 cars per week. It should take about two years to complete.The cost of the project is $1.5 million, all of which is being paid for by a federal grant.