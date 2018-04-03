YOUTUBE SHOOTING

WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding at least three people before she shot and killed herself and prompted panic as employees hid and tried to flee, police and witnesses said.

Two federal law enforcement officers tell ABC News that early indications point to the shooting being the result of a domestic situation and that it does not appear to be terror related.

Officers and federal agents swarmed the company's headquarters complex in the city of San Bruno as multiple 911 reports came in reporting gunfire shortly before 1 p.m.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said the victims had been shot and were taken to local trauma hospitals.

Brent Andrew, a spokesperson at San Francisco General Hospital, says they're treating three people - a 36-year-old man in critical condition and two women, ages 32 and 27, who are in serious and fair condition.

Barberini said one victim was found near the entrance, and two others were injured at a nearby business.

Two separate law enforcement sources told ABC7 News reporters Vic Lee and Dan Noyes that the shooter was a white, adult female.

SKY7 was over the campus, where law enforcement was seen approaching the building with guns drawn. About 200 employees were evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus was flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.

Officers patted down people to make sure none had weapons.


YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with his co-workers before being safely evacuated.

Will Hudson said a friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter.

"I think there might be a shooter in my building," read one text. "The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter."

The mother of a 30-year-old YouTube employee shared texts messages from her son with ABC7 News. He texted his mother that he was eating lunch at an outdoor courtyard when shots rang out around 12:50 p.m. He told her he was hiding in a bush and was "safe for now."

People nearby the campus have posted photos and information from the scene on social media, showing police cars surrounding the facility. About 1,700 people work at the campus.


Google, which owns the world's biggest online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it responded to the shooting at YouTube's suburban campus.

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on a shooting and that officials were monitoring it.


Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon who treated the victims at the hospital, said the shooting was another "sad day" for America.

"This is unfortunate, and it continues," he said, referencing the Parkland, Las Vegas and Pulse nightclub shootings.

Hudson said his friend made it safely back to San Francisco and was in contact with his family. Hudson said he's become used to hearing about gun violence but has never been so close to it before.

"It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That's really the strangeness of it," he said.

Associated Press reporters Jeff Chiu and Sudhin Thanawala contributed to this report
