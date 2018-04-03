  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
Twitter attempts to stop spread of misinformation following shooting at YouTube headquarters

(TwitterSafety/Twitter)

In the aftermath of the shooting at YouTube headquarters on April 3, Twitter said they are "aware of attempts by some people to deceive others with misinformation." The social media network vowed to take action against anything that violates their rules.


Twitter said it could require users to delete tweets in emergency situations that could place someone in imminent danger.



Twitter spokesperson said to ABC News, "This is the approach we take during situations where misnaming someone could put those individuals in harm's way. There is more detail in our violent threats policy, specifically this section: 'We will not tolerate behavior that encourages or incites violence against a specific person or group of people. We also take action against content that glorifies acts of violence in a manner that may inspire others to replicate those violent acts and cause real offline danger, or where people were targeted because of their potential membership in a protected category.'"
