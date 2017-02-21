#breaking blocks and blocks flooded in San Jose around Senter & Phelan. Rescuers going door to door on foot/by raft. pic.twitter.com/v3PAqqKIc8 — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) February 21, 2017

San Jose firefighters are rescuing dozens of residents by boat in flood waters in the Nordale neighborhood at Senter and Phelan.The rescues are centered on the Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. The San Jose Fire Department is actively evacuating residents from flooded homes in that area.Water from the Coyote Creek flooded homes, streets and cars.Recent storms have caused the Coyote Creek to become a spillway for the Anderson Reservoir, which is overflowing beyond its capacity.San Jose Fire is using rescue boats to load people of all ages to higher ground.The fire department is also wearing decontamination suits because they say the flood water has mixed with the sewage system.Residents say the water was moving so quickly they had no time to prepare."Early morning around nine, I move the car. You saw the water rising? Yeah, pretty fast. 15 minutes, the water go up to here, earlier it's only like four inch, 15 minute later about a foot deep," said Dui Nguyen, a San Jose resident."There are lots of people who need to be taken out, one apartment or house at a time, by boats. Where they are being decontaminated because this is polluted water," said Capt. Mitch Matlow, with the San Jose Fire Department.