The moon had a calming effect after the heat of day at the Concord Pavilion Sunday.Concertgoers and employees described people dropping left and right from heat stress at a concert that happened to be called "Hot Summer Night."At least two people wound up in ambulances."There were a lot of Medics running around and people passing out. I drank 6 to 7 water bottles. It's pretty hot," attendee Alexis Halikas said.Earlier in the day, a 3-year-old girl in Petaluma locked herself in her family's new car. Her sister called for help and an engine company broke a window to rescue the girl.The extreme heat sparked a fire last night at a condominium building on Rossmoor Parkway in Walnut Creek. Fire officials say when a man started his BBQ, the propane canister flared. Several condos were destroyed.Officials warn that the risk of combustion increases with high temperatures.To escape the sweltering heat, many headed to movie theaters or ice cream stores.A gang of 10-year-old girls offered sage advice on how they coped with 108 degree heat."I've been having ice cream four days in a row," one said.Dublin's The Wave water park opened up a free swim at 6 p.m."This makes everyone happy. At first it was irritating and when we got here it's very relaxing," Christine Ivory from Berkeley said. Everyone's in a better mood now? "Yes we are."All can say they survived the great heat wave of 2017.