Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.
Freezing fog this morning!
The mixture of freezing temperatures and patchy thick fog is creating thick frost and spotty black ice now. Be careful through 9 a.m.
Today begins sunny and cooler but ends with high clouds and our mildest highs for the rest of the 7 day forecast.
Our next storm picked up speed last night and arrives in the North Bay around midnight. The north to south movement pushes the steady moderate rain across our neighborhoods during the morning commute tomorrow. Our earliest commuters will find ponding on our roads. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Concord: 57/44
Fremont: 59/46
Oakland: 59/48
Redwood City: 59/45
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 60/46
Santa Rosa: 58/41
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
Friday:
The steady morning rain turns to waves of scattered showers. Expect these showers throughout the day and into the evening. They will feature brief moderate rain, small hail and mountain snow.
