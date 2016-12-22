WEATHER

Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Thursday afternoon. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Freezing fog this morning!

The mixture of freezing temperatures and patchy thick fog is creating thick frost and spotty black ice now. Be careful through 9 a.m.

Today begins sunny and cooler but ends with high clouds and our mildest highs for the rest of the 7 day forecast.

Our next storm picked up speed last night and arrives in the North Bay around midnight. The north to south movement pushes the steady moderate rain across our neighborhoods during the morning commute tomorrow. Our earliest commuters will find ponding on our roads. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

Concord: 57/44
Fremont: 59/46
Oakland: 59/48
Redwood City: 59/45
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 60/46
Santa Rosa: 58/41

Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain

Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain

Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees


Peninsula
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Friday:
The steady morning rain turns to waves of scattered showers. Expect these showers throughout the day and into the evening. They will feature brief moderate rain, small hail and mountain snow.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearainstormsnowCalifornia
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
VIDEO: Adorable panda climbs on top of snowman
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Wednesday, Thursday
Snowboarder rescued after dangling upside down from ski lift
What is the winter solstice?
More Weather
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
Vallejo community holds vigil for victims of pawn shop shooting
Show More
Good samaritan pulls driver from fiery Fairfield crash
San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
Uber pulls self-driving cars off California roads
EXCLUSIVE: SJ landlord accused of providing contaminated water says e. Coli is gone
BART bodycam video shows violent arrest in San Francisco
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
More Video